Hokie preview: All-American Bowl
Virginia Tech will have one commitment - and one outstanding 2019 target - participating in today's All-American Bowl. Here's what to look for.
The essentials
Event: All-American Bowl
Time, TV: 1:00 p.m., NBC
Participants: Signee Jaden Payoute (No. 25 East), target Doug Nester (No. 74 East)
Jaden Payoute
Though listed by the bowl as a defensive back, Jaden Payoute signed with Virginia Tech in the early signing period with the intention of beginning his career at wide receiver. That's where he's been practicing all week, with mixed results against some of the best defensive backs the nation has to offer at the high school level.
Payoute's straight-line speed won't ever be questioned, but how he translates that into speed with pads on, and functional speed on the field will be intriguing. He didn't have as much chance as you'd have liked during his senior high school season, being drawn into action as his team's quarterback. His quick-twitch burst and change-of-direction will be on display. If they follow suit with what we already know to be impressive speed, it'll be a positive showing for him.
During the course of the week, Payoute has struggled to get separation from top defensive backs. A lack of experience against them at the high school level and playing a position where he's a little rusty explains some of that. He'll have to show that it's the primary reason (not a lack of ability) to maintain or improve his current four-star ranking.
Doug Nester
Nester is currently committed to Ohio State, but will consider a handful of options (primarily Virginia Tech and Georgia) before signing during the traditional window in early February. VT hosted him for a game visit this Fall, and he plans to make an official trip to Blacksburg in the next few weeks to help him come to a final decision. While Ohio State remains the favorite, there's still a chance.
Nester has long been known as one of the nation's top offensive linemen, and that reputation has held up through the week of practices in San Antonio. He's a bully in the trenches, capable of standing up to interior rushes, and able to shut down defenders with his strength. He may not have the lateral mobility to play on the edge at the highest level, but he's one of the best interior players in the nation.
He has the opportunity to show in the game that he can maintain that level of performance when the lights come on against the top talent in the country. The programs still in pursuit know what a high-caliber player he is, but he can not only justify (to the outside world) how vigorously they're going after him, but see his star rise a bit in the recruiting world.