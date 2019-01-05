Though listed by the bowl as a defensive back, Jaden Payoute signed with Virginia Tech in the early signing period with the intention of beginning his career at wide receiver. That's where he's been practicing all week, with mixed results against some of the best defensive backs the nation has to offer at the high school level.

Payoute's straight-line speed won't ever be questioned, but how he translates that into speed with pads on, and functional speed on the field will be intriguing. He didn't have as much chance as you'd have liked during his senior high school season, being drawn into action as his team's quarterback. His quick-twitch burst and change-of-direction will be on display. If they follow suit with what we already know to be impressive speed, it'll be a positive showing for him.

During the course of the week, Payoute has struggled to get separation from top defensive backs. A lack of experience against them at the high school level and playing a position where he's a little rusty explains some of that. He'll have to show that it's the primary reason (not a lack of ability) to maintain or improve his current four-star ranking.