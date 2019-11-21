Last week

Virginia Tech 45, Georgia Tech 0

Yep, that's pretty good. Virginia Tech started strong, and by the time the Hokies got a second-quarter defensive touchdown (Caleb Farley ran about 50 yards to gain six and cash in his pick), it was over.

This week

Virginia Tech v. Pittsburgh

3:30 p.m. Saturday • Lane Stadium • ESPN2

The final two games are paramount to Virginia Tech's chances of winning the Coastal, and while this is less crucial that the finale against UVa (the Hoos have a non-conference game this weekend, and are a game ahead in the win column with only Virginia Tech able to knock them down), it's a big one. The Pitt defense is up to the standard of a Pat Narduzzi unit for the first time in a few years, and the offense... check again later.