A new year is here, and with it comes not just Virginia Tech football, but the entire college football ecosystem. Naturally, the Hokies have a rooting interest in games around the country.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman will have the Hokies' benefit on his side this weekend. (© Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

The general principles of rooting are as follows: • Root for ACC teams to win all non-conference games • Root for Virginia Tech non-conference opponents to win all games against non-ACC teams (and even then, if an ACC team is not on the VT schedule, the rule gets squishy) • Root for conference outcomes that improve the Hokies' position in the league standings (or overall strength of schedule) • Root for teams with similar records/rankings to fall, allowing VT to move up • Root against programs from the other major conferences when playing Group of Five opposition for Conference Warz purposes • Root for any other outcome that can be spun as pro-Hokie So, without further ado, your Week Zero rooting guide...

This week's games

There are only a few here that we can even pretend to spin to relevance (with only seven total games around FBS). Notre Dame v. Navy 2:30 p.m. Saturday • NBC • Dublin, Ireland The Fighting Irish will play in front of the Actual Irish, and given Notre Dame's intertwined relationship with the ACC, a victory is in the Hokies' best interest here. ND has six games (up from the usual five) against ACC teams this year, so the stronger they are, the better it will look when league teams play them. Virginia Tech's path back to national relevance relies in part on a nationally-relevant ACC. Hawai'i @ Vanderbilt 7:30 p.m. Saturday • SEC Network • Nashville, Tenn. There's an argument to pull for the 'Dores here: they have a game against Wake in Week Two, and a stronger non-con schedule for the ACC at-large is beneficial. However, the mighty SEC being taken down a peg (even if nobody really rates the SEC on the strength of its worst team) is better overall. San Jose State @ USC 8 p.m. Saturday • Pac-12 Network • Los Angeles Don't hold your breath here - USC is in the top 10, and San Jose State is not expected to be strong this year - but an upset would be nice (particularly with the Trojans heading to the Big Infinity soon). A Spartans loss could be spun as positive still, as it would prevent a mid-major program from building an argument to make the rankings. Join our weekend-long thread for the out-of-town scoreboard to participate in the discussion!