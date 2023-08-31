Hokie opponent watch and rooting guide 2023: Week One
After a teaser last weekend, we get the real deal: the launch of the 2023 football season. Who should the Virginia Tech Hokies be pulling for on the out-of-town scoreboard?
Each week, we'll look back at the results of note from the previous weekend, and establish rooting interests looking forward based on VT's shifting place in the college football ecosystem.
The Hokies
Virginia Tech v. Old Dominion
8 p.m. Saturday • ACC Network • Lane Stadium
The 2022 season got off to a rough start with a loss in which the Hokies outgained the Monarchs 333-249, but mismanaged the end of both halves, and gave up a 10-point swing on a field goal attempt that instead turned into a long ODU touchdown to end the first half. All that and still only lost by three? Revenge might be on the mind, especially given VT looks far stronger and ODU far weaker than this point a year ago.
A reminder: the general principles of rooting are as follows:
• Root for ACC teams to win all non-conference games
• Root for Virginia Tech non-conference opponents to win all games against non-ACC teams (and even then, if an ACC team is not on the VT schedule, the rule gets squishy)
• Root for conference outcomes that improve the Hokies' position in the league standings (or overall strength of schedule)
• Root for teams with similar records/rankings to fall, allowing VT to move up
• Root against programs from the other major conferences when playing Group of Five opposition for Conference Warz purposes
• Root for any other outcome that can be spun as pro-Hokie
So, without further ado, your Week Zero rooting guide...
Last week's action
