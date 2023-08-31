After a teaser last weekend, we get the real deal: the launch of the 2023 football season. Who should the Virginia Tech Hokies be pulling for on the out-of-town scoreboard? Each week, we'll look back at the results of note from the previous weekend, and establish rooting interests looking forward based on VT's shifting place in the college football ecosystem.

Hmmm, how much is my team going to lose by this weekend? (USATSI)

The Hokies

Virginia Tech v. Old Dominion 8 p.m. Saturday • ACC Network • Lane Stadium The 2022 season got off to a rough start with a loss in which the Hokies outgained the Monarchs 333-249, but mismanaged the end of both halves, and gave up a 10-point swing on a field goal attempt that instead turned into a long ODU touchdown to end the first half. All that and still only lost by three? Revenge might be on the mind, especially given VT looks far stronger and ODU far weaker than this point a year ago.