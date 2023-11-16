Virginia Tech did its part to have a shot at the ACC title game. How did the out-of-town scoreboard shake out, and who should you root for this weekend? Find out here each and every week. Don't forget, you can participate in our weekend College Football open thread if you're a Hokie Haven subscriber!

The Hokies

Last week Virginia Tech 48, Boston College 22 The Eagles briefly took a 7-3 lead in the first quarter, but from that point forward it was all Hokies until garbage time. Two Dorian Strong interceptions and a surprise onside kick stole possessions for Virginia Tech, and Kyron Drones made sure they counted with his legs (and later, his arm). It was a comprehensive, three-phase victory. This week Virginia Tech v. NC State 2:30 p.m. Saturday • Lane Stadium • ACC Network This should be an interesting one. Since starting the season slowly, Virginia Tech has struggled against good teams, but taken a flamethrower to bad ones. NC State is... somewhere in between. The Wolfpack is not (nearly) as good as Florida State or Louisville, but is a decent shout better than the four teams the Hokies have already beaten. A game that should be entering night - pun entirely intended - after halftime may see the Lane crowd be the difference.

Last week's action