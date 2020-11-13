HokieHaven - Hokie opponent watch and rooting guide 2020: Week 11

Hokie opponent watch and rooting guide 2020: Week 11
Virginia Tech has officially rendered all out-of-conference games irrelevant with a stumble against Liberty.
But the Orange and Maroon still have a chance for a strong finish in the ACC. What should Hokie fans be rooting for around the league this week?
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news