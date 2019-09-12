Virginia Tech had a bounceback game against Old Dominion, and should perform well against Furman. How has the out-of-town scoreboard looked - and who should VT fans be rooting for?

Last week

Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 21

The final score makes the game look a tiny bit closer than it may have been (VT maintained - but did not extend - a two-touchdown lead through much of the second half), but there's a lesson in there about putting games away early, as well. Fumbling the ball with a lead is one that the Hokies must take to heart quickly.

This week

Virginia Tech v. Furman

Noon Saturday • Lane Stadium • ACC Network

Furman gave up 48 points to Georgia State last week, and the Panthers only managed to score 38 on Tennessee. There's a very good chance that the Paladins' defense is - how do you say - bad? If VT can take the life out of this one early, getting backups some playing time can be a nice secondary feature of the contest.