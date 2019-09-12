Hokie opponent watch and rooting guide 2019: Week three
Virginia Tech had a bounceback game against Old Dominion, and should perform well against Furman. How has the out-of-town scoreboard looked - and who should VT fans be rooting for?
Check it out in the opponent watch and rooting guide.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
The Hokies
Last week
Virginia Tech 31, Old Dominion 21
The final score makes the game look a tiny bit closer than it may have been (VT maintained - but did not extend - a two-touchdown lead through much of the second half), but there's a lesson in there about putting games away early, as well. Fumbling the ball with a lead is one that the Hokies must take to heart quickly.
This week
Virginia Tech v. Furman
Noon Saturday • Lane Stadium • ACC Network
Furman gave up 48 points to Georgia State last week, and the Panthers only managed to score 38 on Tennessee. There's a very good chance that the Paladins' defense is - how do you say - bad? If VT can take the life out of this one early, getting backups some playing time can be a nice secondary feature of the contest.
Last week's action
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news