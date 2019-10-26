News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-26 10:34:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokie opponent watch and rooting guide 2019: Week nine

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Let's go streaking! Virginia Tech has won three straight, and the out-of-town scoreboard may become more interesting soon.

What should Hokie fans be hoping for this weekend?

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

The Hokies

Last week

Virginia Tech 43, North Carolina 41 (6OT)

This was a good game. An exhausting game, but a good one. Virginia Tech battled back (and, to be fair, let the Heels do the same on a couple occasions), utilized three different quarterbacks' touchdown passes, and got a rivalry win over a team that's trying to make a name for itself with a new-look coaching staff and vibe. It's hard to overstate how important this win was - almost as much for denying UNC as for what the win represents itself.

This week

Bye

Time to rest up before a massive showdown against the Irish.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}