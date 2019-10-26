Last week

Virginia Tech 43, North Carolina 41 (6OT)

This was a good game. An exhausting game, but a good one. Virginia Tech battled back (and, to be fair, let the Heels do the same on a couple occasions), utilized three different quarterbacks' touchdown passes, and got a rivalry win over a team that's trying to make a name for itself with a new-look coaching staff and vibe. It's hard to overstate how important this win was - almost as much for denying UNC as for what the win represents itself.

This week

Bye

Time to rest up before a massive showdown against the Irish.