{{ timeAgo('2019-11-15 09:13:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Hokie opponent watch and rooting guide 2019: Week 12

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech earned a perception-changing win last weekend. Was the out-of-town scoreboard similarly kind? And who should Hokie fans be pulling for this week?

The Hokies

Last week

Virginia Tech 36, Wake Forest 17

This game feels like one that the Hokies commanded throughout. However, the Hokies actually trailed at halftime and again midway through the third quarter. That actually makes the 23-0 run to close the game even more impressive in hindsight, though it takes some luster off the comprehensiveness of the victory. Either way, the defense was strong throughout, and managed to make the game-changing plays in the second half to put it away.

This week

Virginia Tech v. Georgia Tech
3:30 p.m. Saturday • Atlanta • ACC Network

Georgia Tech has a weird three-game win streak over the Hokies even though Virginia Tech was probably the better overall team in each of those three seasons. GT didn't do it with flexbone option wizardry, either: the the first two were reasonably low-scoring affairs where the Hokies offense just couldn't get it done (that obviously doesn't apply to last year's 49-28 blowout). This GT team is the worst in ages, though, and it's time for the Hokies to set the universe right.

Last week's action

{{ article.author_name }}