A massive game week is here. The Hokies have all eyes on the Irish, but fans can keep half an eye on the out-of-town scoreboard.

Last week

Bye

Time to rest up before a massive showdown against the Irish. Did the Orange and Maroon have the opportunity to put together a flawless gameplan for South Bend?

This week

Virginia Tech v. Notre Dame

2:30 p.m. Saturday • South Bend, Ind. • NBC

This is the big one. VT got a big comeback victory last time they headed to South Bend - and showed signs of life but ultimately not enough quality overall in Lane Stadium to repeat the feat last season. A win here and the Hokies are probably right back into the mix of being included in the national polls.