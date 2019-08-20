News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-20 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokie opponent watch and rooting guide 2019: Preseason

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Although we're still 11 sleeps away from Virginia Tech's 2019 kickoff, the college football season is nigh!

There are two games this Saturday evening, with one even featuring one of the Hokies' ACC rivals in a non-conference matchup.

Zcq0rluc0kcnimsvtasa
Can Miami avoid the blues to begin 2019? (Associated Press)

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}