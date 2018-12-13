Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Rivals.com

The latest edition of the Rivals250 is here. See the prospects on the list who hold offers from Virginia Tech.

Has a narrowed list that does not include Virginia Tech.

Has a narrowed list that does not include Virginia Tech.

Previously had a narrowed list that did not include Virginia Tech, though he now claims to be wide open.

Has a narrowed list that does not include Virginia Tech.