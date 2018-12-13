Ticker
Hokie offers in the 2020 Rivals250

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Rivals.com

The latest edition of the Rivals250 is here. See the prospects on the list who hold offers from Virginia Tech.

Has a narrowed list that does not include Virginia Tech.

Previously had a narrowed list that did not include Virginia Tech, though he now claims to be wide open.

Has a narrowed list that does not include Virginia Tech.

Has a narrowed list that does not include Virginia Tech.

{{ article.author_name }}