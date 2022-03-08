Hokie NFL Combine results 2022
A half-dozen Hokies participated in the NFL Draft Combine over the weekend. Wide receiver Tre' Turner, tight end James Mitchell, offensive linemen Lecitus Smith and Luke Tenuta, defense end Amaré Barno, and cornerback Jermaine Waller participated in varying sets of the Combine's testing implements.
See their full results and ranks within their position groups here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news