“You always feel a little guilty on vacation over the summer when our players and strength coaches are up here and the kind of work they put in. Coach Hilgart and his staff along with the trainers, the nutritionist. My favorite meeting of the year is when Coach Hilgart to the staff meeting before fall camp and he goes over every single player. He shows us the before and after picture. Talks about the way they have been working. It’s exciting and these guys have done a great job top to bottom. It’s exciting to be back around them and starting to get ready to go. I’m anxious to get going.”

On what he learned about how QB Ryan Willis played at the end of the game last season:

“We knew the kind of talent he had going into the season. He had shown us at practice that he had a skill set to make a lot of plays. What we didn’t know is how he would take care of the ball, execute, and handle himself in those situations. I think he has played enough football and been through enough of those situations that he understand the game and what he needs to do in those situations. He’s got good instincts when it comes to those sort of things. I think we felt good from the very first start he had and the way he played. He got better as the season went on, he wasn’t perfect and he still has a lot of improvement he can make. He showed us that he would take care of the ball as a whole throughout the season. That was exciting because he is talented and can make plays. I’m excited about what he can continue to do.”

On the quarterback and running back competition:

“It’s usually pretty wide open initially. You have a lot of reps going around. You have a lot of different groups going. It will be a lot of different guys in there. You have your first scrimmage and you go watch it and evaluate it. Things continue from then on to get filtered out.”

On his expectations on Willis after having seen him play last season:

“The biggest thing with Ryan throughout the year, spring ball, this summer and fall camp will be his consistency on executing the plays. It’s one of the hardest things to do probably as a player and certainly as a quarterback. There are certain situation you are put in, different plays and decisions. Being able to put a play behind you and execute, do what you have been coached to do, what we have asked you to do, make the right decision, understand that not every play will be a big play and you may to throw the ball away or take a sack. That’s the thing for him that he has consistently gotten better at that he needs to keep coming on. In my opinion, that’s the key for him. He can make the plays and he’s got the talent, the intelligence, it’s the consistently of go do what you are supposed to do play in and play out. Put a full game together and let’s go put a full season together. It’s pretty wide open what we feel like he can execute as a quarterback. He can run, he can move, he can throw on the run, he can drop back and can run play action. He’s got a chance to be pretty good at a lot of different things.”

On his take on the running back position:

“We’ve got a couple of guys that have been with us now the longest and have got to be the foundation of the group. They’ve got the game experience and are probably the most solid of those guys. Then we’ve got some young and inexperienced talent and we are excited about that. There are going to be a lot of those guys that at every single meeting, walk through, practice and drill they are competing and being evaluated for reps in practice and eventually playing time. Its and exciting group and a talented group. Still a lot of inexperience there and a lot improvement we have to make at that position. There are a couple guys that know how to lead that group and I think there are a lot of young that are hungry to follow them and continue to get better.”