HokieHaven - Hokie kicking specialists make watchlists

Hokie punter Oscar Bradburn was named to the watchlist for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the best player at that position, and Brian Johnson was similarly honored on the watchlist for the Lou Groza Award for the best placekicker.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler !

Bradburn was among the top punters in the nation a year ago. His 46.55 yard per punt finished No. 8 nationally, while opponents attempted a return on just 18 of his 55 attempts. If not for the field position game - and the fact that 22 of his punts were downed inside the opponents' 20-yard line, and there wasn't much space for his kick to go much longer without risking a touchback - his average would likely have been even greater.



Johnson, a fellow fifth-year senior, hit 19 of his 23 field goal attempts on the year, and was perfect on his 48 extra points. He hit a career-long 54-yarder in the bowl game loss to Kentucky, his first make from longer than 50 yards.

Both players are expected to be key members of the Hokies' special teams effort in 2020.