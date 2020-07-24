 HokieHaven - Hokie improvement: Can the turnover margin turn around
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-24 12:16:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Hokie improvement: Can the turnover margin turn around

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's 2019 season was a decent one, but it was a few plays away from being much better than that.

Whether a five-turnover game (in a seven-point loss) against Boston College, a one-point loss at Notre Dame without the starting quarterback, or the final two games, in which the Hokies were driving for game-winning scores only to give up defensive touchdowns instead... it was close to being a much more impressive year.

Turnovers played a major role in the season, and even just meager improvement in preventing giveaways would help VT make major strides.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}