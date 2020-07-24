HokieHaven - Hokie improvement: Can the turnover margin turn around

Hokie improvement: Can the turnover margin turn around
Virginia Tech's 2019 season was a decent one, but it was a few plays away from being much better than that.
Whether a five-turnover game (in a seven-point loss) against Boston College, a one-point loss at Notre Dame without the starting quarterback, or the final two games, in which the Hokies were driving for game-winning scores only to give up defensive touchdowns instead... it was close to being a much more impressive year.
Turnovers played a major role in the season, and even just meager improvement in preventing giveaways would help VT make major strides.
