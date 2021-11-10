Hokie hoops Signing Day capsule: Rodney Rice

Rice was a longtime member of Virginia Tech's recruiting board, but for much of the process, one who looked like he may be a pipe dream for the staff to actually land. A Rivals top-50 prospect from one of the nation's strongest hoops powerhouses is... the type of player that Virginia Tech hasn't been able to snag in the past. That changed when assistant coach Chester Frazier departed for Illinois, specifically because the replacement was Rice's former high school coach at DeMatha, Mike Jones.

Even with Jones on staff, it was hard to see past Rice's connections to Louisville. He took unofficial visits to both schools (along with Alabama, which eventually formed the also-ran portion of his final three) in June. He then took official visits to VT and Louisville on back-to-back weekends in early September. While he finished those visits with the Cardinals slightly ahead, the Hokies' staff felt a little bit of patience would see them surge into the lead, and that's exactly what came to fruition when he made his choice Oct. 3.