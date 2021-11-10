Hokie hoops Signing Day capsule: Patrick Wessler

After starting his high school career at Matthews (N.C.) Butler, Wessler's recruitment really took off when he moved to Combine Academy, a basketball-specific program that allowed him to work on his game and get more exposure. The Hokies were among his earliest offers, but mutual attention was kept to a simmer for quite some time as the Hokies looked around to make sure that Wessler was the player they wanted. VT began to increment up the attention - selling him on the ability to find success as a true big in Blacksburg - early in the Spring, then set up an official visit for the middle of September. By that time, the staff felt they weren't going to land some of the higher-regarded players on the board, and put enough of a full-court press on Wessler to seal the deal.

Wessler has a lot of the expected characteristics of a seven-footer: he's a terror in the paint both offensively and defensively, and uses his length to deny opponents from even trying to attack the rim. The lefty has a nice jump shot from closer distances, and a smooth shooting stroke that should allow him to find success at the next level as he gets more consistent and confident stretching the court with the jump shot.

As with many young guys who are as tall as he is, Wessler is still figuring out how to efficiently maneuver a body as big and long as his, which can lead to some awkwardness of movement, and occasionally some slowness overall. As he builds up strength and gets into college shape, he should be able to develop into an above-average athlete for his size, which will allow him to better take advantage of his skill.