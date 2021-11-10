Hokie hoops Signing Day capsule: MJ Collins

The first player to commit to Virginia Tech's 2022 class was also the first to sign. Rock Hill (S.c.) Westminster Catawba wing MJ Collins has submitted his National Letter of Intent to the Orange and Maroon.

Collins's story with the Hokies actually dates back to the coaching staff's time at its previous stop. Wofford was one of the first programs to show interest in Collins as an underclassman, and while the Terriers didn't get seriously involved until after Mike Young arrived in Blacksburg, the continuing relationship there followed to the new school. Virginia Tech became the first high-major program to show interest in - and then to offer - Collins. Even though his initial lead recruiter, Chester Frazier, departed for Illinois, the bonds with VT persisted. He took an official visit to Blacksburg the June 5 weekend, and by the end of the month, had opted to pledge to the Hokies.

Although he's not the tallest prospect at the shooting guard (or in VT's system, interchangeable wing) position, Collins has good length and athleticism that allow him to play a bit bigger than others of his height. He's got plenty of pure basketball talent, but hasn't yet been put into the situations often enough that he consistently knows what to do as the game unfolds in front of him, and when certain moves are advised (or less so). He's a guy who likes to shoot or drive to the rim, rather than one who creates for others.

A player with good physical tools and the potential to develop as a piece of a well-oiled machine? That sounds like a very good fit for what Young and his assistants are building in Blacksburg, and while it may take a little while for Collins to find his role in that, the long-term upside is strong.