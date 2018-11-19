Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

After a big weekend in South Carolina, Virginia Tech is on the rise in the NCAA hoops scene: VT now ranks No. 13 nationally.

The Hokies took care of mid-major conference teams before capping the weekend with an 89-83 victory over the previous No. 23, Purdue, Sunday evening. That saw Buzz Williams's crew rise three positions to their current standing (Purdue remains in the rankings at No. 24).

The remainder of VT opponents in the ranking are all ACC squads, who the Hokies will face during conference play after the New Year:

• No. 1 Duke

• No. 4 Virginia

• No. 7 North Carolina

• No. 14 Florida State

• No. 16 Clemson



This is the highest ranking Virginia Tech has achieved in the Buzz Williams era (one week at No. 21 during the 2016-17 season is the only time prior to this season the program has made it into the AP Poll).

The next major-conference opposition comes with a trip to State College to face the Big Ten's Penn State in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Nov. 27.