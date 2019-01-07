Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech remains a one-loss team, and the voters have taken notice: the Hokies climbed one spot in this week's AP Poll. VT rises to No. 9 after two straight weeks in the No. 10 spot.

The ACC is well represented with No. 1 Duke and No. 4 Virginia leading the way, followed by Virginia Tech and then No. 12 North Carolina, No. 13 Florida State, and No. 15 NC State. Non-conference opponent Purdue is unofficially No. 30 (fifth in "others receiving votes").

It will be just over a week before the Hokies face their first ranked opponent to date this season - though Purdue was in the polls at the time those teams played - with a trip to Charlottesville. The Hoos will return the favor in mid-February.

The Hokies next take the court against one of the weaker teams in the ACC, heading to Atlanta to take on Georgia Tech Wednesday.

