Just win, baby. The Hokies are following that instruction, and it’s paying off.

VT is up to No. 10 in the latest edition of the Associated Press college basketball poll, and hits the same mark according to the coaches. The three-position rise has the team at a new high watermark in the Buzz Williams era (and once again extends a record streak in the polls by another week).

No. 1 Duke, No. 4 Virginia, No. 9 Florida State, No. 14 North Carolina, and No. 20 NC State also represent the ACC in the rankings. None of the Hokies’ non-conference opposition made the cut this week.

VT next takes the court Friday in its final pre-conference tuneup against Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Hawks stand 1-12 and are No. 349 of 350 teams nationally in efficiency.