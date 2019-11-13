Hokie hoops game preview 2019: USC Upstate
So far, Virginia Tech has one impressive win and one business-handling against an overmatched opponent. Tonight's task comes against a team that's likely to struggle even more than Coppin State.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news