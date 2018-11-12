Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's win over Gardner-Webb didn't convince poll voters that the Hokies deserved to move up. VT is down one spot to No. 16 nationally in the latest edition of the poll.

No. 1 Duke, No. 4 Virginia, No. 7 North Carolina, No. 14 Florida State (which passed the Hokies after having come in No. 17 last week, bumping VT down a spot), No. 15 Syracuse, and No. 19 Clemson represent the ACC in a poll that is very high on the conference.

A weaker non-conference schedule for the Hokies seems to be confirmed by the poll, though, with none of the teams on the schedule prior to conference play making an appearance.

VT next tips off against Ball State in Charleston, S.C. Thursday evening.