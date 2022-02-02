 HokieHaven - Hokie Haven National Signing Day HQ!
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-02-02 06:50:04 -0600') }} football Edit

Hokie Haven National Signing Day HQ!

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

It is once again National Signing Day! With VT getting the majority of its work done in the December period, it should be a low-key affair.

The remaining players to send in their letters of intent are

WR/CB Devin Alves

WR/TE Daequan Wright

OL Xavier Chaplin

...plus any potential surprises.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Run of events

7-8 a.m.: Remaining LOIs arrive

10 a.m.: Brent Pry press conference

2 p.m.: Daequan Wright press conference

Signing Day Capsules

See the HQ from the December Signing Period here.

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Devin Alves

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Daequan Wright

Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Xavier Chaplin

LIVE from Brent Pry's Signing Day press conference

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}