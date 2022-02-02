Hokie Haven National Signing Day HQ!
It is once again National Signing Day! With VT getting the majority of its work done in the December period, it should be a low-key affair.
The remaining players to send in their letters of intent are
WR/CB Devin Alves
WR/TE Daequan Wright
OL Xavier Chaplin
...plus any potential surprises.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Run of events
7-8 a.m.: Remaining LOIs arrive
10 a.m.: Brent Pry press conference
2 p.m.: Daequan Wright press conference
Signing Day Capsules
See the HQ from the December Signing Period here.
• Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Devin Alves
• Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Daequan Wright
• Virginia Tech Signing Day capsule 2022: Xavier Chaplin
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!