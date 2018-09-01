Hokie Haven mailbag! Sept. 1, 2018
es79hokie: It is unusual to have no commitments for 2019 this late into the recruiting cycle. What is the reason(s) for this and do you have a projection of likely signees?
There are multiple reasons for it - not least of which is a bit of minor turmoil on the coaching staff. Not only did lead recruiter Steve Roccaforte depart, so too did a couple staffers. Losing Roccaforte impacts recruiting directly, and Buzz Williams has also had to focus on filling out his staff, rather than giving full attention to filling out the 2019 recruiting class.
I keep beating the drum, however, that it's not that big a deal to be without commitments at this point under one important condition: that most of the top realistic targets remain on the board. That's the case for now, and until they start falling off to other programs, I wouldn't sweat it too much.
For now, look for at least one point guard, a couple big men, and at least a couple wings. There are still enough targets on the board to have a bit of mystery surrounding which will actually end up in the class, but probably the top options include point guard Anthony Harris, bigmen Akok Akok and Qudus Wahab, and the likes of James Bouknight, Robbie Beran, and Patrick Williams along the wing.
Mr. Hokie to You: Did you see the whole Chung to guard/Hoyt to center happening?
I did not, primarily because the coaching staff had been very clear - overly clear, almost, that Patrick Chung's return for a sixth year would specifically see him shift from right tackle to center. With past center experience (he shared the starting position in 2016), it made all sorts of sense to take them at their word.
That said, now that it has happened, I have no problem with it. Hoyt played very well as a backup center last year, and outside of the spring practices this year, it's not like Chung had spent tons of time at the position to be an entrenched starter in the middle. He was a guy the staff wanted to keep on the field while recognizing he was "meh" protecting on the edge, not a guy who had to play center.
If this is the way to get the best five players on the field (and certainly I'd rather have Hoyt on the field than most of the backup options at guard), it seems like a really nice fit.
cmmcclu: What role will Devon Hunter play this year?
While the talented sophomore was listed as a backup whip linebacker on the initial depth chart (and sharing that No. 2 spot, no less), I have a hard time seeing someone with his natural talent staying off the field. He's just too good, and his physical abilities can make the defense that much better for it.
If whatever is keeping him away from the top of the depth chart (whether an inability or unwillingness to practice to a championship level, something off the field or in the classroom, etc., it remains unspecified) persists, there's a chance he's relegated to a continued backup role and one on special teams. That's a distinct possibility, with the coaching staff not speaking to specifically what's holding him back.
However, talent wins games, and Hunter is a talented, smart kid, so I'd expect him to turn the corner and at least emerge as a major contributor at the whip spot, even if he's not technically a starter.
BigHokieFan: RB questions. What role if any will Cole Beck play? Does he see the field at some point? Same question about Coleman Fox. Also does Holston play a bigger role or does Wheatley take over on his place.
I think there's a desire from the coaching staff to make at least one of the 2018 running back signees into a defensive back in the long run. That could mean Caleb Steward to corner or Beck to safety - or both could prove to be at their best remaining as ball-carriers in the long run.
Beck's pure speed is something that the coaches want to get onto the field, but with the depth at running back, it would probably be mostly on special teams, where he's proven at the high school level to be a potential game-changer. If he can bring something that nobody else can, he's on the field - otherwise, a redshirt is not out of the question (of course, he could still appear in four games without forgoing a redshirt, under new NCAA rules).
Fox will probably play a similar role to the one he played last year: plenty of carries late in games, with occasional opportunities to tote the rock a bit earlier in contests as long as those garbage-time efforts are effective. He'll also take on a different role with some time spent in the slot (or motioning from the backfield into it), and be a bigger factor in the pass game.
Jalen Holston and Terius Wheatley are not comparable backs, and playing time for one probably doesn't directly impact the other. Holston is a pure power back, and probably augments Steven Peoples in that role, while both take on many of the carries that Travon McMillian would have provided (and a hopefully healthy Peoples performs better). Wheatley is more a pure speed back with little in the way of power - at this point, at least; he can still add that element - and is more likely a backup-type to DeShawn McClease than taking snaps that are intended for a power back.