Matthew Hatfield, VirginiaPreps.com

es79hokie: It is unusual to have no commitments for 2019 this late into the recruiting cycle. What is the reason(s) for this and do you have a projection of likely signees? There are multiple reasons for it - not least of which is a bit of minor turmoil on the coaching staff. Not only did lead recruiter Steve Roccaforte depart, so too did a couple staffers. Losing Roccaforte impacts recruiting directly, and Buzz Williams has also had to focus on filling out his staff, rather than giving full attention to filling out the 2019 recruiting class. I keep beating the drum, however, that it's not that big a deal to be without commitments at this point under one important condition: that most of the top realistic targets remain on the board. That's the case for now, and until they start falling off to other programs, I wouldn't sweat it too much. For now, look for at least one point guard, a couple big men, and at least a couple wings. There are still enough targets on the board to have a bit of mystery surrounding which will actually end up in the class, but probably the top options include point guard Anthony Harris, bigmen Akok Akok and Qudus Wahab, and the likes of James Bouknight, Robbie Beran, and Patrick Williams along the wing.

Mr. Hokie to You: Did you see the whole Chung to guard/Hoyt to center happening? I did not, primarily because the coaching staff had been very clear - overly clear, almost, that Patrick Chung's return for a sixth year would specifically see him shift from right tackle to center. With past center experience (he shared the starting position in 2016), it made all sorts of sense to take them at their word. That said, now that it has happened, I have no problem with it. Hoyt played very well as a backup center last year, and outside of the spring practices this year, it's not like Chung had spent tons of time at the position to be an entrenched starter in the middle. He was a guy the staff wanted to keep on the field while recognizing he was "meh" protecting on the edge, not a guy who had to play center. If this is the way to get the best five players on the field (and certainly I'd rather have Hoyt on the field than most of the backup options at guard), it seems like a really nice fit.

cmmcclu: What role will Devon Hunter play this year? While the talented sophomore was listed as a backup whip linebacker on the initial depth chart (and sharing that No. 2 spot, no less), I have a hard time seeing someone with his natural talent staying off the field. He's just too good, and his physical abilities can make the defense that much better for it. If whatever is keeping him away from the top of the depth chart (whether an inability or unwillingness to practice to a championship level, something off the field or in the classroom, etc., it remains unspecified) persists, there's a chance he's relegated to a continued backup role and one on special teams. That's a distinct possibility, with the coaching staff not speaking to specifically what's holding him back. However, talent wins games, and Hunter is a talented, smart kid, so I'd expect him to turn the corner and at least emerge as a major contributor at the whip spot, even if he's not technically a starter.