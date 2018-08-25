Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Mr. Hokie to You: Who do we close with in your opinion?

cmmcclu: Whom do you see the Hokies getting to finish up the Football class? With only a couple spots left - if that, as they've been aiming for about 17 and there are currently 16 pledges - there's not a whole lot of wiggle-room here. Of course, that could change in the future with potential attrition from the current roster, or decommitments from the class. Still, the most likely scenario is just one or two more signees. One of them will likely be a pass-rushing defensive end, and the other a defensive back (if there's a second). Since this is just a prediction, only one player for each slot... At defensive end, I predict junior college prospect Kuony Deng is the eventual signee.

A Virginia native who transferred to Independence CC in Kansas after just one year at VMI, Deng didn't take that unconventional route because of grades, but rather due to a realization that he could likely ply his trade at a higher level than a middling FCS team. Virginia Tech was the childhood favorite, is one of the first major-conference teams to offer (others are waiting on his film from this season), and has a strong need from day one for him. It's a perfect fit. At cornerback, Georgia three-star Dequanteous Watts seems like the most logical fit (and one of the only players still on the active board).

He has only a few power-five schools in his list of finalists, and Virginia Tech probably has the best defensive back pedigree among them. In addition, he's a good fit as the long, lanky cornerback that Bud Foster has consistently preferred to have in his system. If Virginia Tech ends up adding another DB, I think it's him. The Hokies could also add another offensive lineman if the right fit is available, but at this time there isn't a player with the right combination of top-end talent and Hokie interest to make the list.

1970Hokie: How do you see the quarterback roster playing out? With all the hype surrounding Patterson and with Warren committed, where does that leave HH? Where do you see JJ next year if Patterson is as good as advertised?

BigHokieFan: Who will ultimately win the backup role between Willis and Hooker? This is a complicated one, because it requires a lot of projection. Plenty of VT fans weren't happy with Josh Jackson's production last year (very improperly, in my opinion), so if his performance is similar this Fall, we may even have a position battle for the starting spot at some point down the road. I'll start with BigHokieFan's question, since I think it's a little easier to handle. Jackson will certainly begin the year as the starter - it's already been announced - and Kansas transfer Ryan Willis and redshirt freshman Hendon Hooker seem to indeed be the options for that No. 2 role. At this point, I think Hooker still needs time to adjust to the college game (and to not being the best player on the field, which he was throughout his high school career), and Willis provides plenty in the passing game that nobody else on the roster can. He's not the best in terms of the whole playbook or the running game, which is what prevents him from unseating Jackson, but he does have a bigger arm. In the longer run, Hooker and Quincy Patterson probably have more natural talent than either Jackson or Willis, though both have a long way to go in terms of being an every-down quarterback at the college level. They need to be able to make all the throws (they have the talent to do it, not necessarily the polish), and run the entire playbook. I do think Patterson takes a redshirt this year, while Hooker probably gets plenty of garbage-time reps to help him acclimate to the speed of the game. Jackson should remain the starter in 2019, while Willis gives the impression of a really good backup... who may never be that starter at a program with the depth of talent at the QB position that VT has. The question then becomes, with 2020 QB Tyler Warren committed, does VT manage to hold onto all these guys to complete their eligibility? With a gap in the Class of 2019, there's not the immediate pressure from behind (especially when Warren is similar to Hooker in that he has all the talent in the world, but runs an offense where "be the best player on the field" is his primary directive in high school). However, if Hooker doesn't pass Willis on the depth chart, nor prove he's comfortably ahead of Patterson, does he start to feel crowded out? That takes a lot of projection, and I wouldn't sweat it yet, but if VT loses any talent, it's because the depth chart is so stacked as to make the path to the field tough for a guy.

BigHokieFan: Dylan Rivers and Dax. Are they battling against each for the same spot or both playing? They're both playing the middle linebacker for now... with Dax Hollifield also trying his hand at the Sam linebacker spot. Rivers seems likely to lock down that MLB position - and that's what Hokie fans should be rooting for, given his half-dozen snaps in the base defense last year are the only ones returning on the roster. That leaves Hollifield competing with Rayshard Ashby for playing time at the strongside linebacker position (the role we're used to seeing Tremaine Edmunds locking down for the past few years). I do think he eventually takes over the starting position there, but all three of those linebackers get plenty of playing time, with redshirt freshmen Jaylen Griffin and Rico Kearney (both of whom would have had a role last year if not for injury) getting some reps in there, as well.

cmmcclu: Who will be Buzz first 2019 recruit? Those who listen to my weekly appearance on ESPN Blacksburg probably have a feel for my opinion on this: it may not be important when or who the first commit is, as long as the top targets don't come off the board before that time comes. I still believe that Anthony Harris will be in the class, and since he's the hoops prospect I'm most confident in ending up a Hokie (which, given that the confidence there is still not super-high, might not be the most meaningful distinction), I may as well predict he'll be first to drop, as well. I could also see a player like Diante Smith pulling the trigger early, though that's a player - with a decommitment already in his past, and not a geographically obviously fit for VT - that you'd still keep an eye on in terms of signing, even once he commits.