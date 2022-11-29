Hokie Haven premium subscribers asked, Publisher Tim Sullivan answers. If you're not a member, join today to get INSIDE.

nosmada: When do all the losses hurt recruiting? The short answer is that they did all season. Had the Hokies taken Ws in winnable games against Old Dominion and West Virginia (to say nothing of Miami and NC State), there's a chance that they'd have stood a better shot to hold onto Misun Kelley, for example. He may not even be the best example, as a kid who flipped to the hometown school (Clemson), but a program that looked on firmer footing could have at least done better there. It also hurt in terms of the prospects taking a serious look at the Hokies. There are basically no four-star players in serious contention for the Hokies to land, and that probably wouldn't have been the case with a 3-0 or 4-0 start. VT needs to change perception on the field to get in the door in the first place, so the losses affected that. Going forward, they shouldn't be too much of a recruiting-season narrative. The players that have been targeted are aware of what VT is and has been - and it's up to the staff to sell them on being part of a change for the future. The "sunk costs" of the season have already been realized.

ashcroft: Will we see Devin Farrell at QB this season, or not??? This question was asked before the Liberty game (which turned out to be the final contest of the year), but the fact that we now know the answer - the UVa game was canceled so there was no rubber match to get him some minutes - doesn't change what it would have been even if the UVa contest had been played. Farrell may very well be the future of the quarterback position in Blacksburg, but there was no serious path to the field for him. The Hokies needed to get Grant Wells reps, because he's going to be the starter again next season (regardless of whether the coaching staff is willing to anoint him at this stage, and they're not, nobody's close to his level yet). Backup reps for Jason Brown as a thank you to a home-state kid who returned home for his final year of eligibility made sense. From a program-building perspective, it would have been nice to get Farrell onto the field even for a few snaps, just to get his feet wet. It wouldn't have sacrificed his redshirt year (he played zero of the four allowed contests to preserve a redshirt), and would have been a reward for practice time. It would have allowed him to hit the field in a meaningful situation next year without that being his first-ever time between the white lines at this level. But we saw this coaching staff be fairly conservative with playing time for unproven players (rightly or wrongly as a build to the future), and it would have been a surprise for Farrell to be an exception there.

rawest00: Your thoughts on potential FB coaching changes. Too much change can impact in process recruiting, but on field development has to be evaluated. Brent Pry essentially answered this question yesterday, but the intention seemed clear even before he put it on the record: any staff changes this offseason would have been a major surprise. He was fairly adamant all season that he realized this was a multi-year project, even if he didn't necessarily expect that (and probably shouldn't have) coming in. When you take a look at the positions that saw the most struggle: offensive coordinator and tight ends (Tyler Bowen), and special teams coordinator and running backs (Stu Holt), those are guys who he has made clear are part of that long-term project. It may largely be because he's had to put it out into the world, but those are guys that he's been most explicit about having nothing to worry about with their employment. Of course, the fact that two phases of play appeared to be coordinated poorly and the coordinators in charge of those phases also saw disappointing play from their position groups should, at the very least, cause some reevaluation. That doesn't mean the axe coming, down, but perhaps a changing of the depth and breadth of responsibilities for those guys would be considered. Bowen in particular had a lot on his plate, trying install a whole new system (something he'd never previously done), and given that the strength of his coaching résumé - recruiting - has also been necessarily put on the back-burner... at the very least giving him more help seems a good idea. He didn't do a good enough job at the stuff he was unproven in, didn't do a good enough job developing his position group, and didn't have the bandwidth to do the thing he's best at: getting more talent on the team, particularly out of the DMV region.

nosmada: Will there be a big man in the 2023 basketball class At this stage, it's not locked in stone, but it appears that realistic options to end up in the class are rapidly dwindling. The early signing period passed without any surprises remaining on the board, and unless a rising senior emerges as an unheralded gem, it doesn't seem like there will be anyone out there. On the bright side, two younger bigs have impressed early: Lynn Kidd developed in a major way this offseason, and Mylyjeal Poteat looks like a completely different player than he did at Rice last year (where he struggled to see the court for a bad mid-major team. Those guys should be ready to step in and be starters next year after VT loses Justyn Mutts and Grant Basile. Given that their presence also allows true freshman Pat Wessler to develop slowly (and likely redshirt this year), the need in the frontcourt is less than we may have initially expected. If anything, a late-emerging need feels more likely to be felt out of the Transfer Portal (which wouldn't happen until after the season, of course), with a guy who has a couple years of eligibility to not reduce a playing-time sales pitch for 2024 recruits and beyond.

rawest00: BB teams off to a great start although competition has been no more than a scrimmage. Any thoughts on how teams will fair once ACC play starts? The team has run at a really high level a few times, and been less than that... for most of the past four games or so. Fortunately, Mike Young's teams have historically risen to the level of competition and the stakes (the Charleston Classic final notwithstanding). When ACC play arrives, the team should be ready to put its best foot forward more often than not, and particularly in Cassell Coliseum. The one thing to keep in mind, of course, is that the overall level of this team is good-not-great, and fans remember the ACC Tournament run... in a way that causes them to forget that this squad finished just seventh in the league. Will they be better overall after losing Keve Aluma and Storm Murphy? It's possible, though they'll have to grow into it. A finish close to where they were last year (but with better non-conference results) should be enough to not sweat Selection Sunday, of course. Anything better than that, and Young will once again have proven to work his magic.

HokieDMV: How many players are going to leave in the Transfer Portal? The exodus has already begun, with sophomore defensive back DJ Harvey bidding his goodbye to Blacksburg. Pry mentioned at his press conference Monday that the number of departures... may be panic-inspiring for the fanbase, though he urged no panic as the roster is reshaped in the image of the program he wants it to be. Harvey's exit - he's one of only four four-star prospects on the roster (2019 signings Ny'Quee Hawkins, Keshawn King, and JR Walker are also still around, though only King has lived up to the billing so far) - is an example of one that feels bad but isn't as bad as it seems. Those are the ones the fanbase worries about. He's a talented player and should find success at his next stop, but his departure is in part because he was passed on the depth chart over the course of the season. Most of the exits will be from guys (like Harvey) who are awkward geographic fits for Virginia Tech, who (like Harvey) don't see themselves locking down a starting role, or in many cases (including Harvey's!) both. It's unfair to guys to speculate, but when you look down the roster and find upperclassmen who haven't seen time in a year or two and don't project as surefire starters next year... you can guess plenty of the exits.