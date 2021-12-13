Hokie Haven Friday Night Lights 2021: The final tally
High school football seasons have come to an end around the country, and that brings one last update on future Hokies.
Quarterback Devin Farrell's quest for a state title ended in disappointment (and by the time Signing Day comes and goes in a couple days, we may find that he wasn't the only future Hokie who suited up last weekend).
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news