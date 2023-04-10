For the first time in program history, the Virginia Tech women’s basketball program had two athletes selected in the WNBA Draft Monday night with Kayana Traylor and Taylor Soule each hearing their names called.

Traylor was selected with the 23rd overall pick by the Chicago Sky in the 2023 WNBA Draft.

After spending three years at Purdue, Traylor has suited up for the Hokies in each of the last two seasons, starting 40 of 68 games and averaging 10.7 points per game. This past season she started 29 times, recording a season-high of 25 points at UVA and she tallied her first career double-double against Longwood with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Traylor scored 12.2 points per game in NCAA Tournament helping the Hokies reach the Final Four for the first time in program history. In Dallas, she scored 17 vs. LSU.

Virginia Tech forward Taylor Soule was selected with the 28th overall pick by the Minnesota Lynx.

Soule spent her undergraduate career at Boston College, prior to transferring to Virginia Tech as a graduate student. During her time at Boston College, she received All-ACC honors three times, most notably Second Team her Senior year. Throughout her four seasons with the program, she accumulated over 1,500 points.

The West Lebanon, New Hampshire native made an immediate impact at Tech on and off the floor. She was named to the Cheryl Miller Award Watch List, Preseason All-ACC and Wooden Award Watch List prior to the season.

She started all 36 games and scored in double figures 20 times, including topping 20 on three occasions. Soule recorded three double-doubles on the season and earned ACC Second Team, and 2023 ACC All-tournament Second Team honors.

The duo become the seventh and eighth Hokies to be selected in the WNBA Draft and the third and fourth since 2019.