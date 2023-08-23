Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
With high school football season under way, we will take a close look at each VT commit's performances, and give a trendline each week.
Just seven VT commits played last weekend (though almost all of the rest will kick off this weekend), so let's engage in the first stock report of the Fall. For the full rundown of the commits' performances, see the Hokie Haven Friday Night Lights story.
Stock up
Reddish was fantastic in a major showcase game over the weekend, putting up a nice statistical performance and drawing all manner of rave reviews. The view of this site is that it's a course-correction for a kid who was previously underrated, but his star is clearly on the rise after getting in front of a big audience.
Showing a physical edge and a nose for playmaking will have him under a closer eye the rest of the year.
Stock steady
