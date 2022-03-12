Hokies are ACC champs!!
For large stretches of the 2021-22 basketball season, Virginia Tech hardly looked worthy of being an ACC team. After a blowout victory against Duke in New York City, the Orange and Maroon are not just deserving of conference membership, they are the conference champs. 82-67 over a top-10 team, and Virginia Tech won't have to wait until Sunday afternoon to find out if the Big Dance is coming. It is.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news