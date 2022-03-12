 HokieHaven - Hokies are ACC champs!!
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-12 21:52:51 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Hokies are ACC champs!!

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

For large stretches of the 2021-22 basketball season, Virginia Tech hardly looked worthy of being an ACC team. After a blowout victory against Duke in New York City, the Orange and Maroon are not just deserving of conference membership, they are the conference champs. 82-67 over a top-10 team, and Virginia Tech won't have to wait until Sunday afternoon to find out if the Big Dance is coming. It is.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}