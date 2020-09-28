HokieHaven - Hoffman named ACC lineman of the week

Center made his initial start for Hokies who gained 314 yards on the ground vs. NC State

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech C Brock Hoffman was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after making his initial start for the Hokies in a season-opening 45-24 victory vs. NC State Saturday night at Lane Stadium.

Hoffman (6-3, 317) led an offensive line that helped the Hokies run for 314 yards, marking only the third time since Tech joined the ACC in 2004 that the Hokies have racked up 300+ yards on the ground in an ACC game. Tech’s 314.0 ypg rushing avg. ranks second in the nation behind only Army (320.0 ypg). Miami (232.3 ypg) is the next-closest ACC squad in rushing ypg. Hoffman helped pave the way for RB Khalil Herbert who racked up 104 rushing yards in the contest. Tech averaged 8.5 yards per offensive play vs. NC State and averaged 7.7 yards per rushing attempt.

The game was Hoffman’s first contest since competing at Coastal Carolina in 2018 before transferring to Virginia Tech.