HokieHaven - Hoffman added to Rimington watchlist

Football season has begun, but that doesn't mean the end to #WatchlistSzn. Today, junior center Brock Hoffman got good news. The Coastal Carolina transfer has been named to the watchlist for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the top offensive center in the nation.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

BLACKSBURG – Virginia Tech center Brock Hoffman was named to the initial Rimington Trophy Award Watch List Wednesday, presented annually to the nation’s top center. Hoffman (6-3, 317) leads an offensive line that has helped Tech lead all Power Five teams in rushing at 299.3 yards per game in 2020, with outputs of 314, 324 and 260 yards. The back-to-back 300-yard performances to open the season represented the first time since 2002 that Tech had accomplished the feat. The Hokies are averaging 6.5 yards per attempt on the season. The Statesville, N.C. native was named the ACC OL of the Week following his performance against NC State in the season opener, his first competitive football action in over a year.