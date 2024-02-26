Historic day as the Hokies finish undefeated at Cassell
Bradley Winterling
Hokie Haven intern
It was a magical Sunday at Cassell Coliseum when No. 8 Virginia Tech took down North Carolina 74-62 to clinch a double bye and the number one seed in the ACC Tournament, while finishing the 2023-24 season without a single loss at home.
The victory over the Tar Heels was big, as Elizabeth Kitley put up 34 points and Georgia Amoore had 19 points and 11 assists, but the outcome of the game wasn’t all that mattered.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.