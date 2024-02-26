It was a magical Sunday at Cassell Coliseum when No. 8 Virginia Tech took down North Carolina 74-62 to clinch a double bye and the number one seed in the ACC Tournament, while finishing the 2023-24 season without a single loss at home.

The victory over the Tar Heels was big, as Elizabeth Kitley put up 34 points and Georgia Amoore had 19 points and 11 assists, but the outcome of the game wasn’t all that mattered.