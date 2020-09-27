HokieHaven - Highlights: Virginia Tech 45, NC State 24

Join the team!
football
Highlights: Virginia Tech 45, NC State 24
Tim Sullivan •
HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
The Hokies earned a resounding victory in their season opener. See highlights from the action here.
