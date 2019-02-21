One of Virginia Tech's entrants to the NCAA Transfer Portal will not be leaving Blacksburg, after all. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Hendon Hooker announced that he will be staying in Orange and Maroon.

Hooker, a 6-4, 225-pounder who arrived as a three-star prospect from Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley in the 2017 recruiting class, played in six games as a redshirt freshman in the Fall. He was limited by injury (and an inability for the Hokies to put games away to give backups some time) both early and late in the year. His first snap as a Hokie saw him run for a 69-yard touchdown against William & Mary, but he carried the ball only three more times for negative-12 yards the remainder of the year, and did not attempt a pass.

With former starter Josh Jackson opting to transfer to the University of Maryland, what looked like an uphill battle to receive much playing time is considerably less steep for Hooker, and his sticking around (along with a late commitment from 2019 three-star Knox Kadum) makes a dire quarterback situation in 2019 look much less scary.

Hooker will battle with redshirt senior Ryan Willis - who started most of 2018 after Jackson went down with injury - and redshirt freshman Quincy Patterson for the starting quarterback role this Spring.