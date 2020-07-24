HokieHaven - Hendon Hooker named to Maxwell Award watchlist

Hendon Hooker named to Maxwell Award watchlist
Watchlist season rolls on, and today's Virginia Tech honoree is a player whose success would go a long way toward the Hokies achieving larger goals.
Hokie quarterback Hendon Hooker is a candidate for the Maxwell Award, which is annually granted to the best offensive player in college football.
Hooker emerged as Virginia Tech's starter in the fifth game of the season, before which the Orange and Maroon had struggled to a 2-2 record under Ryan Willis. He was limited due to injury against North Carolina - and missed the subsequent game against Notre Dame entirely - but was the team's first-choice quarterback from that point forward.
He completed 61.1% of his passes for 1555 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions on the year, and also provided a major threat in the run game with 123 rushes for 356 yards and another two scores, despite being sacked 17 times behind a porous offensive line. He did fumble 10 times on the year, however.
The hope for the Hokies is that Hooker's first significant on-field experience will prep him to take his game to another level, and that an improving squad around him will allow the coaching staff to open up the offense a bit more - he averaged just 20 passes per start.
Hooker was initially a three-star prospect from Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley High, and the final two years of his college career have high expectations in Justin Fuente's system.
