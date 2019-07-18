In just his second year on the field for Virginia Tech (after one at Bowling Green, followed by a redshirt year in Blacksburg), Hokies redshirt junior wideout Damon Hazelton is getting noticed.

He was named to the Biletnikoff Award watchlist today. The annual trophy for the best wide receiver in the nation is one of the top honors possible at the position. From University release:



BLACKSBURG –Virginia Tech redshirt junior WR Damon Hazelton has been named to the watch list for the Biletnikoff Award, the award’s committee announced Thursday. The award is presented annually to college football’s top receiver.

Hazelton (6-2, 225) led Tech with 51 catches for 802 yards in his first season as a Hokie. He earned second-team All-ACC honors after registering eight touchdown catches in 13 games. The Baltimore native was a first-team All-ACC selection by Phil Steele and a second-team preseason All-ACC pick of Athlon Sports.

The award recipient is selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers. The name Biletnikoff is synonymous with the term receiver. Fred Biletnikoff, a member of the Pro Football and College Football Halls of Fame, was a consensus All-America receiver at Florida State University, and an All-Pro receiver for the Oakland Raiders.