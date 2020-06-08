After opting to leave Rice University following a freshman season in which he emerged from injury to take over as the Owls' primary kickoff specialist, he chose Virginia Tech over UCLA. After a year acclimating to campus, he should compete to be the next great Hokies kicker.

Virginia Tech has long been a program with excellence and pride built around special teams. Kicker Zach Hoban will have a chance to follow in that impressive lineage.

"At the end of the day, VT gave me the best chance to succeed," he explained of the decision to don Orange and Maroon at his next stop. "With all specialists going into their last year of eligibility and me being forced to sit a year, it lined up well. I’ll have 6 months to learn from guys who have had success at a high level, while getting stronger and acclimated to daily life at VT, before I have a chance to compete for a job."



Hoban does not plan to petition for immediate eligibility or request a waiver for one from the NCAA. That means his transfer will precede a year redshirting, per the current transfer rules. Barring a blanket waiver by the NCAA in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic - possible, though there has been no definitive indication that one is seriously being considered by the governing body - Hoban will be sitting out a season before booting the ball in Lane Stadium.

That's an experience he's excited for. Beyond the simple opportunity presented by the depth chart - with kicking specialist Brian Johnson entering his fifth and final year of eligibility, and punter Oscar Bradburn set to begin his fourth straight year as the starter at his position - a look at the bigger picture around Virginia Tech was important in his decision-making process.

Simply put, the Virginia Tech atmosphere is exactly what he was looking for after heading out of H-town.

"I really wanted a place that truly valued football," he said. "The VT fan base is second to none, with great student and alumni support. I really loved building relationships with the coaches, especially Coach [Will] Burnham and [James] Shibest. I also love the tough, hardworking brand of football VT has shown."

The love for the hard hat mentality is certain to be a two-way street. Hoban appreciates it out of Virginia Tech, and Hokie fans are certain to take a liking to his embrace of it.

"I am walking away from a scholarship to walk on, in hopes of earning one at the Power 5 level," he said. "You don’t do that if you are scared to work, and I am certainly not."

Hoban averaged 59.9 yards on 34 kickoffs - 14 of them going for touchbacks - for the Owls in 2019. Opponents averaged 18.4 yards per return on those that they attempted to take back. With a year to hones his craft under special teams coach Shibest and special teams grad-assistant Burnham, Hoban has the talent to improve upon those numbers, and continue a long legacy of excellence on Hokie special teams.