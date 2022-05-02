Hannes Hammer is a Hokie!

Piece No. 3 is in for Virginia Tech. Local offensive lineman Hannes Hammer has pledged his word to the Hokies!

The 6-6, 265-pounder plays his high school ball at Roanoke (Va.) North Cross, but is a native of Germany with just one year under his belt in the US. He will follow in the footsteps of fellow Deutschlander Danijel Miletic, who will be a redshirt freshman on the OL this Fall.

Hammer is as-yet unranked, but piicked VT over a host of mid-major and FCS programs. After multiple trips just down the road to Blacksburg, he determined that no other program could impress more than the local one.

He is the third pledge in the class, joining Tennessee OL Lance Williams and in-state DE Jason Abbey. He could play alongside either of those guys as a high school OL/DL combo, though he projects to offensive line at the next level.

• See the Virginia Tech recruiting class and Rivals.com Team Recruiting Rankings with Hammer in the fold.

• Take a look at his junior highlight reel here.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Hammer's commitment.