Gus Ritchey looking to get to know coaches
FORT MILL, S.C. - Virginia Tech is one of the early offers for Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood 2025 defensive end Gus Ritchey. The 6-3, 225-pounder also has opportunities from the likes of Georgia, Michigan, Washington, and many others. However, he's at an early-enough stage of his development that he may not be a defensive end overall.
Participating in the Rivals Camp Series Charlotte as a DE, he also lined up at tight end, and he's expecting to let his growth determine his long-term future.
