 HokieHaven - Gus Ritchey looking to get to know coaches
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-12 11:49:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Gus Ritchey looking to get to know coaches

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

FORT MILL, S.C. - Virginia Tech is one of the early offers for Pittsboro (N.C.) Northwood 2025 defensive end Gus Ritchey. The 6-3, 225-pounder also has opportunities from the likes of Georgia, Michigan, Washington, and many others. However, he's at an early-enough stage of his development that he may not be a defensive end overall.

Participating in the Rivals Camp Series Charlotte as a DE, he also lined up at tight end, and he's expecting to let his growth determine his long-term future.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}