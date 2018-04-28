Most drafted Hokies will have a familiar face at their new destination. Defensive back Greg Stroman will join Tim Settle as a Washington Redskin.

The 5-11, 182-pound Stroman had a strong career at Virginia Tech both in the defensive backfield and as a return specialist. He finished his career with 60 total tackles, nine interceptions (returning one for a touchdown against Georgia Tech last Fall), and 27 additional passes broken up. He also had four punt return touchdowns, including two in his senior year. He started every game for the nation's No. 26 pass-efficiency defense.

Stroman's game screams "pure speed," so it may come as something of a surprise that he ran only a 4.48-second tim in the 40-yard dash. However, when the pads come on, few players in the draft are more explosive or straight-line faster than Stroman.

He's the fifth Hokie off the board, following first-rounders Tremaine and Terrell Edmunds and future teammate Tim Settle, plus offensive lineman Wyatt Teller. A couple players are considered draftable prospects, as well.