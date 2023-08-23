Watchlist season carries on for the Virginia Tech Hokies, with quarterback Grant Wells the latest honoree. The Hokies' returning starter has been named to the watchlist for the Unitas Golden Arm Award. Given annually to the top upperclassman quarterback who is scheduled to graduate on time, the Unitas Golden Arm Award is one of the most prestigious available to the quarterback position.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Wells had a down year in 2022 his first with the Hokies. He notched a 117.5 rating as the Virginia Tech offense sputtered both on the ground and through the air. However, it was a major step back from his potential, with 141.5 and 139.4 ratings in his redshirt freshman and sophomore years, respectively, in his previous stop at Marshall University. With a revamped offensive staff and a more talented supporting cast around him in the receiving corps (and hopefully in the run game, as well), Wells should be able to bounce back. Should he do so, it may be the difference between the Hokies' 3-8 mark last Fall, and a return to the postseason. The Unitas Foundation will announce semifinalists and finalists over the course of the Fall before the winner is announced after the season.