Grant Basile will begin his professional career in Italy
While he'd sent out some hints that he may entertain a sixth year in college, Grant Basile will begin his professional career instead.
The fifth-year senior would have had to apply for - and receive - a redshirt exemption for his true freshman season at Wright State to get a sixth year of eligibility. While the likelihood of receiving that exemption seemed strong given he only played three games in that freshman season, he'll instead hop across the pond and turn professional.
Derthona currently sits this in Italy's Serie A basket, the top level of play in the country. Basile will join fellow Americans Semaj Christon, Demonte Harper, Mike Daum, Tyler Cain, and JP Macura on the team's roster.
In his lone year with the Hokies, Basile finished four on the team in minutes (949), first in points (558), and second in rebounds. Unfortunately, the team slumped to a 19-15 (8-12 ACC) mark on the year, and missed out on the NCAA Tournament. Some of the reasons for that were well beyond Basile's control: injuries and personal absences for guards Rodney Rice, Hunter Cattoor, and Darius Maddox were too high a bar to clear in the end.
