The 6-foot-9 forward led the Hokies in scoring during the regular season, averaging 16.5 points per game. His 354 points scored during ACC play were the third-highest among league players.

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile was named an honorable mention selection to the 2022-23 All-ACC team as part of the league’s postseason awards, which were announced by the conference office Monday evening.

Basile became the first Tech men’s basketball player to score at least 30 points in back-to-back games since Bryant Matthews achieved the feat in Dec. 2003. With three games of at least 30 points this season, Basile is the first Hokie to accomplish that since Erick Green had four during the 2012-13 season. Basile has scored double figures in 15 straight games entering this week.

In just his first season in Blacksburg, the Pewaukee, Wis., native has developed into a 3-point threat from beyond the arc. Basile has converted 62 treys through 31 games as a Hokie. In his last season at Wright State, Basile knocked down 39 triples in 36 games. He’s also drastically improved his 3-point percentage at Tech. Basile shot 28.3% from three in 2021-22, compared to 39.7% this season.

Tech opens its ACC title defense Tuesday against No. 14 seed Notre Dame. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. inside Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, N.C. Basile had 33 points in the Hokies’ win over the Irish on Feb. 11 in South Bend, Ind. He knocked down 13 field goals – setting a Virginia Tech record for a player in an ACC game.

Below is a full breakdown of the 2022-23 ACC postseason awards.

2022-23 Season Awards

Player of the Year – Isaiah Wong, Miami

Defensive Player of the Year – Reece Beekman, Virginia

Rookie of the Year – Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Sixth Man of the Year – Nike Sibande, Pitt

Most Improved Player – Quinten Post, Boston College

Coach of the Year – Jeff Capel, Pitt





2022-23 All-ACC Team

First Team

Isaiah Wong, Miami, 337

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 324

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest, 319

Hunter Tyson, Clemson, 271

Jamarius Burton, Pitt, 262





Second Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 258

Terquavion Smith, NC State, 243

Jarkel Joiner, NC State, 203

Jordan Miller, Miami, 148

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 132





Third Team

Norchad Omier, Miami, 131

PJ Hall, Clemson, 126

Kihei Clark, Virginia, 102

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse, 54

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 54





Honorable Mention

El Ellis, Louisville, 50

Grant Basile, Virginia Tech, 43

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 40

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 35

Quinten Post, Boston College, 33

Jayden Gardner, Virginia, 31

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 26

DJ Burns Jr., NC State, 24

Caleb Love, North Carolina, 21