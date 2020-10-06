HokieHaven - Gone Before We Got to Know You

Now before we go any further here, let’s not pretend like North Carolina does not get its fair share of players transferring in. Already, in this year of uncertainty, the likes of Jai Smith (Connecticut), Corneilous Williams (Mississippi), PJ Edwards (Minnesota), Isaac Farah (Indiana), Christ Essandoko (Paris, France), Daniel Nixon (Pennsylvania), LJ Thomas (Georgia) and others have entered North Carolina and are among the top 15 or so players in their respective classes, in the state. So it does balance itself out.

This year of uncertainty is no different, the top three players in the 2022, all 5-stars, left earlier this summer when Jaden Bradley took off for IMG Academy (FL), Jalen Hood Schifino transferred to Montverde Academy (FL) and MJ Rice to Oak Hill Academy (VA).

It happens every year in the Hoop State, players leave for, what they consider, greener pastures. Whether it be a Jaden Springer to an IMG Academy (FL) or a Ty-Shon Alexander to an Oak Hill Academy (VA) or even a Jalen Benjamin to a Meadowcreek (GA), it seems year after year, top players end up leaving North Carolina to attend out of state power schools.

On Monday, North Carolina had another elite prospect to leave the state when 5-Star Caleb Foster, the player who some say is the top prospect in North Carolina’s 2023 class, decided to leave for (who else) Oak Hill Academy (VA).

As a freshman, starting for Hickory Ridge High School (Harrisonburg, NC), Foster averaged 16.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.7 steals per game while shooting 38% from 3 and leading his team to a 21-6 record.

It is obvious the 6’4” point guard pads the stats when on the floor, but what really makes him an elite prospect is two things. First off, he makes everyone on the floor around him better. Whether it be his vision in the half court or his ability to advance the ball via the pass in the full court, Foster’s vision and ability to deliver on time and on target is elite.

Secondly, Foster is an elite shooter who is able to create and make his shots at multiple levels. Last season, as a freshman, Foster shot 38% from beyond the arc, on 127 attempts. His game never forces the issue, and he is able to take what is given to him, while playing at a great pace with great positional size and poise that goes well beyond his years.

When asked to compare Foster to players, you get a wide spectrum. Some of the names ranged from Jason Kidd, to Justin Gray, to DeAngelo Russell, to Kendall Marshall. His combination of size, vision, poise and ability to shoot the ball makes a comparison a tough target to peg.

Despite there being a real archetype for who Foster is, one thing is for certain, he is an elite prospect who will be playing at a national power, known for churning out pros.

We wish him luck and cannot wait to see him represent the Hoop State in the red, yellow and black.