Givens comes in No. 231 on updated Rivals250

The newest edition of the 2022 Rivals250 is here, and it's predictably light on Hokies. Offensive line commit Gunner Givens is the sole representative of the Orange and Maroon.

Givens is still considering other programs, including haven taken a second visit of the Fall to North Carolina last weekend. Read more about it on our premium message board, The Gobbler.

Givens, a 6-6, 275-pounder, dropped a small handful of spots, having previously been ranked No. 226. He is also now the No. 7 senior in the Commonwealth of Virginia, a one-position drop from No. 6.

The release of the Rivals250 didn't directly impact the numerical ranking of running back pledge Ramon Brown (he was already outside the national top 250), but did result in his dropping from four-star status down to a 5.7 three-star prospect. That change does no affect the Hokies' overall class ranking, which remains at No. 23 nationally.

With National Signing Day a week away, the Hokies will be waiting with bated breath to see if new head coach Brent Pry and his assistants - an as-yet incomplete group that he's still assembling - can land some major prospects and bumps things into the top 20.