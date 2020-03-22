Gilliam names top 15
Virginia Tech will be on the hunt for defensive tackles in the Class of 2021, and there's a top option in-state.
Fortunately for Justin Fuente's crew, Highland Springs four-star Kelvin Gilliam Jr. still includes the Hokies in the hunt. The 6-3, 250-pounder announced a top-15 over the weekend, and while he maintains that the list can re-expand, VT passed one important milestone.
Recruitment is still 100000% open Thank you God !! ....... Top 15 @RazorbackFB @PennStateFball @GamecockFB@GeorgiaTechFB @MSU_Football @OU_Football @Pitt_FB @UMichFootball @HokiesFB @WVUfootball @BCFootball @Vol_Football @VandyFootball @ASUFootball @PackFootball pic.twitter.com/uVPjetzRyZ— Kelvin Gilliam (@Kelvin_Gilliam2) March 19, 2020
