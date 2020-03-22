Virginia Tech will be on the hunt for defensive tackles in the Class of 2021, and there's a top option in-state.

Fortunately for Justin Fuente's crew, Highland Springs four-star Kelvin Gilliam Jr. still includes the Hokies in the hunt. The 6-3, 250-pounder announced a top-15 over the weekend, and while he maintains that the list can re-expand, VT passed one important milestone.