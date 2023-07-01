Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The 6-4, 225-pounder is a three-star unranked at the weakside defensive end position, but the No. 22 rising senior in the Commonwealth. He becomes the third in-state pledge for Virginia Tech - and the second in a row after yesterday's commitment from cornerback Noah Jenkins. Johnson moves the Hokies' class up just a couple spots, from a tie for No. 38 nationally into an outright claim on No. 37. He gives the Orange and Maroon three members of the in-state top 25, and three members of the top 10 are planning on summer decisions with the Hokies in the mix (wide receivers Keylen Adams at No. 3, Chanz Wiggins at No. 5, and Mekhai White at No. 7).

Johnson's recruitment went from a simmer to a boil very rapidly. He was wide open in the Spring, then announced a final two of Virginia and Virginia Tech before taking official visits to each of them - the weekends of June 9 and June 23, respectively. While the Hoos had long been considered to have the edge, VT impressed enough on his official and showed a positive trajectory on the recruiting trail enough to allow the Hokies to make the pass and win out.

During his junior year, Johnson made 48 tackles (19 for loss with eight sacks - including one for a safety), broke up seven passes, and forced three fumbles, returning one of them 59 yards. He helped lead Cox to a 9-3 record and a trip to the second round of the Class 5 VHSL Playoffs.

